Our performance against Nigeria, Uganda wasn’t our best - Ghana midfielder Edmund Addo

Sports News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars midfielder, Edmund Addo has admitted that the teams performance in the friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda was not the best.



Ghana played against the two countries this past week, as Coach Otto Addo used the opportunity to assess new players and try some new tactics.



Unfortunately, the Black Stars could not win a single game as the team lost 2-1 to the Super Eagles and settled for a 2-2 draw with the Cranes.



Speaking about the two matches, Edmund Addo said the Black Stars could have done better.



He believes there is more room for improvement and the Black Stars will do better next time.



"It wasn’t the best of performances and also obviously wasn’t the results we wanted. We could have done better but there is more room for improvement,” the midfielder said.



Ghana will return to action in June to continue with the qualification matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Edmund Addo will be hoping to earn a place in the squad that will be named by Otto Addo.