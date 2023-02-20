Our performance against Hearts of Oak the best so far - Paa Kwesi Fabin

Sports News of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Head coach of Aduana Stars, Paa Kwesi Fabin has rated the performance of his side against Hearts of Oak as the best of the season so far.



In the matchday 18 games, the two-time Ghana Premier League were hosted at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Isaac Mintah scored a brace as the Dormaa-based side left the capital with all three points.



The win means Aduana Stars have extended their lead on the league log.



Speaking to StarTimes after the game, Fabin applauded the performance of his players stating they listened to the instructions he gave and added this is their best game of the season. He said;



"The boys did well. I told you if they play to the things that we've rehearsed at training. It will be difficult for Hearts of Oak to beat us and they played to the instructions so things worked for us.



"I think this is our best performance so far this season," the former Asante Kotoko coach added.



Aduana Stars will host King Faisal on Wednesday in matchday 19 games at the Nana Aggyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.