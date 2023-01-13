Our mindset was not right at the start of the season - King Faisal coach Jimmy Cobblah

Sports News of Friday, 13 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

King Faisal head coach, Jimmy Cobblah has stated that his team did not start the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League well because the mindset of the players wasn't right.



King Faisal struggled to win games when the season started as they found themselves in the relegation zone. However, there has been a turnaround for the Insha Allah boys after the World Cup break.



King Faisal held Hearts of Oak to a goalless draw on Thursday night at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in week 12 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.



The draw leaves the Kumasi-based club just a point away from the drop zone.



"I think the mindset was not right attitude was not right we have work on it now they believe that winning should be part of them. They should not lose a game and it is working it is a matter of motivating them," he said after the game against Hearts of Oak.



"Look here those people you see there they are like you lets go on and we are really pushing them. So you can see even if we are to play 120 minutes condition wise they are very ok,"



King Faisal will next play Tamale City at Baba Yara Sports Stadium while Hearts of Oak host Samartex, all on Sunday.