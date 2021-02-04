Sports News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Our game plan worked against Aduana Stars - Liberty coach David Ocloo

Head coach of Liberty Professionals David Ocloo

Head coach of Liberty Professionals David Ocloo has said his tactics against Aduana Stars worked to perfection despite failing to win.



The Scientific Soccer Lads were held to a 0-0 draw on home turf by the fire boys in matchday 12 of the Ghana Premier League and the trainer had nothing to say than to commend his players for their gallant display.



“The boys fought gallantly but it’s unfortunate we couldn’t convert the chances that came our way. They played well, played to our pattern, the strategy we came in with worked perfectly”



“But it’s unfortunate because the needed thing is not done and that is the only goal eluding us” he said.



The Dansoman based club are 16th on the table with 11 points after 12 matches.