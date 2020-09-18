Sports News of Friday, 18 September 2020

‘Our game against Terengganu FC II is a must win’ - UKM FC defender Ignatius Adukor

Ignatius Adukor is the younger brother of Sarajevo midfielder Joachim Adukor.

UKM F.C defender, Ignatius Adukor believes his side’s match week eight fixture in the Malaysian Premier League with Terengganu FC II must be a 'must-win game'.



UKM F.C, who currently sits on 9th position on the log, will travel to the Stadium Sultan Ismail Nasaruddin Shahon on Sunday September, 20 to face third-place side Terengganu FC and the Ghanaian international is hopeful of an away win for his side.



"That game is a must-win for us, we have to win to ensure we make it to the top five," he told SPORTSworldGhana.com.



"I know it won’t be an easy game because Terengganu FC have lost three games in a row and will do their possible best to win the game but trust me we will give them a tough match."



"I personally want to finish the season with UKM F.C in the top five so winning on Sunday will mean a lot for us," Adukor concluded.

