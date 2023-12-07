Our game against Asante Kotoko is our home match - Hearts of Oak PRO Opare Addo clearifies

Sports News of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In a definitive statement ahead of the highly anticipated clash in the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, Kwame Opare Addo, the spokesman for Hearts of Oak, emphatically declared, "Our game against Asante Kotoko is our home match."



Putting an end to swirling speculations, Opare Addo dismissed recent news reports suggesting that Hearts of Oak was set to play away, clarifying that the club would be utilizing the Baba Yara Stadium for the encounter.



The Phobians will take on arch-rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday afternoon. Hearts of Oak will be hoping to bounce back with a victory after tasting defeat against Aduana on match day 13.



"The match is on Sunday 3 pm in the afternoon and the venue let me reiterate using your media to tell everybody that the venue is the Baba Yara Sports Stadium but it is our home match," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"I have monitored a lot of media stations especially outside Accra saying that the match is Kotoko's home no this is our home match but because of circumstances that have made us shift away from the Accra Sports Stadium to the Kumasi stadium," he added.