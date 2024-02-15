Our football is being destroyed – MP Annoh-Dompreh laments

Sports News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: GNA

Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has lamented over the state of football in the country.



Addressing Parliament on Wednesday, February 14, the MP who is also Majority Chief Whip said Ghana’s football is being destroyed and government must step in to save the sport.



“Let’s all accept that there is something wrong with the running of our senior national team, the Black Stars. I hear all the statements about reforms. It cannot just be any reform at all.



"I agree there must be reforms but we must agree on what we want to do. Speaker, I dare say that even if we have to interfere to attract the sanction of FIFA we must do it to safeguard our football. This is all we have.



“Our football which is a brand is being destroyed. Whether intentionally or unintentionally it's being destroyed,” Frank Annoh-Dompreh bemoaned.



The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP added, “It won’t happen in this time of ours as leaders that we will sit down aloof and allow things to down. We must save the situation. I’m confident in my friend the Sports Minister. We should also not think we can simplify the matter and just zero in on the budget. The budget is a microscopic function of what we have to do.”



According to him, there must be no delay in addressing the problems confronting football in the country to set the Black Stars on the right course.