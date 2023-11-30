Our focus is to beat Namibia on Friday – Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle

Sports News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of the Black Queens of Ghana, Nora Hauptle has confirmed that all her players are fit and ready for the first leg of the tie against Namibia.



Ghana’s women's national team takes on Namibia tomorrow in the first of two matches in the final round of the qualifiers for the 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament.



Speaking to the press on Thursday, Coach Nora Hauptle said the focus of her team is to secure a win.



She said the team will not be fixated on playing any fanciful football but will fight to win by any means necessary.



“We have had a good training this week and we have all the players fresh and ready. We are looking forward to putting a good performance on the pitch tomorrow.



“It’s about to win it and bring the result. We are fully determined to fulfill our job in the first leg against Namibia,” Coach Nora Hauptle said.



The game between Ghana and Namibia will be played on Friday, December 1.



The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.