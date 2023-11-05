Our current struggles gives us sleepless nights – Karela United forward Emmanuel Owusu Boakye

Sports News of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Karela United forward, Emmanuel Owusu Boakye has revealed that their poor run in the premier league is giving the players sleepless nights.



Boakye was named Man of The Match in Karela’s 1-1 draw with Hearts of Oak at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Saturday, November 4 2023.



The 23-year-old netted the opener for Karela just 6 minutes into the game but Hamzah Issah equalized for the Phobians on 40 minutes.



The draw extended Karela’s winless streak to 7 matches. They have won just one, lost two and drawn six of their 9 games. They currently occupy 14th position on the league standings with 9 points and could drop into the danger zone at the end of matchday 9.



“It’s not easy for us. We are doing everything in our capacity just like the coaches are also doing but it’s just not coming. Day in day out we check the league table. It’s not easy for us. We’re having sleepless nights,” Boakye told StarTimes at full time.