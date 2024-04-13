Our attack mindset resulted in victory over Kotoko - Nsoatreman coach

Sports News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Head coach of Nsoatreman Football Club, Maxwell Konadu, was full of praise for his team's offensive playing style, which he believes was the deciding factor in their recent victory in the Ghana Premier League for the 2023/2024 season.



The team's commitment to constantly attacking their opponents, according to him, led to a thrilling 2-1 win against the formidable Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



The match, held at the Baba Yara Stadium, ended with Abdul Rahman scoring the decisive goal during the additional time given by the referee.



Speaking after the game, Maxwell Konadu shared his strategy, saying that from the start, he had encouraged his team not to focus on defending but to keep pushing forward.



“Before the game, I told you that we didn’t come to defend; we played attacking football and that is the result we had.



"Even though we conceded the equalizer, we kept our shape and made sure that we handled the ball and circulated the ball very well and it paid off. So I’m proud of the boys today,” he said.



Meanwhile, the loss added more strain on Kotoko's coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, who has seen his team's performance dip alarmingly in the latter half of the season, with five losses in six games.



David Ocloo, the assistant coach for Kotoko, attributed their defeat to a momentary lapse in focus among the players, suggesting that this was the reason they couldn't maintain their lead and eventually lost the game.



