Our approach worked against Aduana - Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum

Sports News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum says his approach to the game worked leading to their 1-0 win over Aduana FC on Friday night.



Ivorian Kalo Ouattara scored the only goal from a Richmond Lamptey corner at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League week five game.



Dr Ogum commended his players for their consistent performance, noting that they managed to replicate their strong play from the previous match in Accra to Kumasi.



"I'm proud of the boys for their consistent performance; the way we played in Accra, they have been able to reproduce the same in Kumasi," he said.



The league-winning coach admitted to their inability to keep same intensity throughout the game, hence managing it in periods.



"You can’t keep the intensity throughout; it was all about energy distribution. I think we expended a lot of energy in the first half, and in the second half, they came in with a lot of energy, but then we kept our structure on the pitch and changed our game approach, and it worked."



As a result of this victory, the Porcupine Warriors have climbed to the second position in the league standings with 8 points, ahead of the other matches scheduled for matchday 5.