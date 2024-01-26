Our ambition is to win 'difficult' Round 16 game against Cameroon – Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro

Sports News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of Nigeria’s national team, José Peseiro has admitted that his side faces a difficult test in the clash against Cameroon this weekend.



The Super Eagles are scheduled to take on the Indomitable Lions on Saturday, January 27, in the second Rond 16 game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Speaking ahead of the game, Nigeria coach José Peseiro said his team has prepared with the ambition to secure a win at the end of what is expected to be a difficult game.



“It’s a difficult match. We are in the round of 16 and playing against a great team. We don't want to concede, we want to score a goal and maintain our lead. We expect that history will not repeat itself at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny. Even if the statistics are not for us, we are going to play.



“It is a mission that has been entrusted to us and we are going to try to carry it out. We want to win; we want to stay in this tournament until the end,” José Peseiro said as quoted on CAFOnline.



The crucial game between Nigeria and Cameroon will kick off at 8 pm tomorrow.