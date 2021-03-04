Sports News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Our aim is to improve the Ghana Premier League to the standard of the EPL- GFA ExCO member

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama and Hearts of Oak's Patrick Razak

Ghana Football Association Executive Council member, Dr. Tony Aubynn says the FA is working audaciously to improve the standard of the Ghana Premier League.



The standard of the Ghana Premier League over the years has declined with Ghanaian clubs struggling to compete on the continent.



Clubs have also been struggling financially due to the lack of title sponsors with the only appropriate means of revenue been players sales.



According to the Medeama Board Chair, the GFA is working to ensure the standard of the Ghana Premier League can be compared to the English Premier League.



“We are not overly satisfied with the league so far. We will continue to push to the level of the EPL and the La Liga, that is where we want the level to be”, he told Gye Nyame FM.



“We should be able to control the crowd, referees must be able to handle the matches without any perceptible bias and we have to make sure games are played on good pitches”.



“We are working on making the league autonomous and improve the system of the league."



“We are not ready to rest, we are not content as a council the state of our league."



The Ghana Football Association as part of the effort to improve the league has introduced referee assessors and independent observers.