Otumfuo warns Kwasi Appiah, others not to interfere in Prosper Ogum's work

The Patron of Asante Kotoko Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has issued a stern caution to the Interim Management Committee (IMC)of the club, advising them not to meddle in the affairs of head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.



Otumfuo stressed the importance of allowing the coach to have autonomy in player recruitment and squad selections, emphasizing that this would enable him to take full responsibility for his decisions.



Reports from Kumasi-based Akoma FM indicate that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has communicated his stance, making it clear that he expects the head coach to have absolute control over his domain and strategies.



The Asantehene has further indicated that if any decisions made by the coach backfire, he should be held accountable, even to the point of dismissal.



On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II met with the entire playing body at the Manhyia Palace and had a fruitful discussion, urging them to embrace unity to ensure the club returns to its glory days.



The members of the IMC are Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awuah, former Black Stars head coach, James Akwasi Appiah, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, who assumes the role of Administrative Manager and new coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.



Asante Kotoko will open their 2023/24 season with a home fixture against returnees Hearts of Lions at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, September 15, 2023.



