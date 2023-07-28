Otumfuo’s involvement means right measures will be put in place at Asante Kotoko - Sarfo Gyamfi

Sports News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko legend, Sarfo Gyamfi, has expressed optimism about the future of the club, citing the involvement of Otumfuo, the Asantehene, as a positive sign for the team's progress.



Gyamfi believes that with the Asantehene's active participation, the right measures will be put in place to elevate the team's performance and prospects.



Speaking on Kessben TV, Gyamfi highlighted the significance of Otumfuo's engagement with the club, emphasizing that his presence indicates a strong commitment to bolstering Asante Kotoko's fortunes.



“This year we should not expect so high from the team. The supporters should understand that. Otumfuo is now involved and putting the right measures in place.



“We should not expect so much from the team. This team finished 4th in the league and it should tell you that if we get some additions to it, we will get far.”



With the life patron of the club taking a keen interest in the affairs of the team, there is a renewed sense of hope among the supporters that positive changes and improvements will be made.



The Asantehene's involvement has led to the formation of an Interim Management Committee (IMC) comprising experienced and knowledgeable individuals, including Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, James Kwesi Appiah, and Nana Apinkra Akwasi, with Prosper Narteh Ogum returning as head coach.