Otumfuo must sack Kotoko Board Chair so he concentrates on Nations FC - Bofoakwa Board Chair

Sports News of Friday, 2 June 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Bofoakwa Tano Board Chairman, Yaw Boateng Gyan, has advised Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Life Patron of Asante Kotoko to release Dr. Kwame Kyei from his post as the club’s chairman so he can concentrate on Nations FC.



Nations FC, who have secured qualification to next season’s Ghana Premier League is owned by Asante Kotoko Board Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei.



He was appointed by Otumfuo as the Board Chairman of Asante Kotoko in May 2020.



According to Yaw Boateng Gyan, he doesn’t understand how Dr. Kyei would execute his duties as owner of the newly promoted Nations FC and board chair of Asante Kotoko.



Speaking in an interview on Happy FM’s Wamputu Sports, Yaw Boateng Gyan said, “Instead of setting up different clubs, why don’t club owners like Dr. Kyei invest in their traditional clubs? He could have channelled those funds and energy to Asante Kotoko.



"If I was Otumfuo, I would have released him so he concentrates on his Nations FC. If Nations FC and Asante Kotoko meet in the GPL, wouldn’t there be a conflict of interest? We should concentrate more on our traditional clubs”.



Meanwhile, Yaw Boateng Gyan’s Bofoakwa Tano FC secured qualification to next season’s GPL after edging Eleven Wonders 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 stalemate last Tuesday in the playoff of Zone I of the national First Division Championship.



They return to the top flight after being absent for sixteen years.