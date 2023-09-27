Otumfuo Osei Tutu II permits Kwesi Appiah to join Sudan National Team

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Source: wwww.scasantekotoko.com

The life patron of Asante Kotoko, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has accepted Technical Director of the club, Kwasi Appiah, to accept the role as Head Coach of Sudan national team.



Kwasi Appiah held a meeting with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in London where Otumfuo offered Kwasi Appiah his blessings as he embarks on his new journey.



However, Kwasi Appiah will continue to maintain his role as Technical Director for the Porcupine Warriros as well proceed to contest in the Ghana Football Association's Executive Council elections which is slated for Wednesday September 27 in Tamale but has been put on hold.





The ex-Ghanaian international, who has managed the Black Stars twice in the period, 2013 to 2014 and 2017 to 2019, is expected to lead the technical direction of Kotoko as we work on restructuring the team.





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





