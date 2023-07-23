Otumfuo Osei Tutu II orders architects to commence work on Kotoko's abandoned buildings

Sports News of Sunday, 23 July 2023

Patron of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has instructed the assigned architects to immediately assess the abandoned Kotoko buildings at the Adako Jachie training grounds.



According to Opemsuo Radio, the mouthpiece of Manhyia, the architectural firm will begin the process on Monday, July 24, and send feedback to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on the progress of the assessment.



This came as a result of the King’s visit to the sports complex on Saturday, July 22, 2023, together with some club legends and supporters.



The two buildings which were erected by Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong were supposed to have a two-storey building to serve as a changing room and offices for the technical staff.



However, the buildings have been abandoned since Dr. Sarpong left office in 2013.



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II after thanking Dr. Kwame Kyei’s led board for serving as Asanteman in the past three years has constituted an Interim Management Committee (IMC).



The IMC includes Nana Apinkra Awua, Kontomponiafere and chartered accountant, Kwasi Appiah, club legend and former National team coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, Head Coach and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, Administrative Manager to steer the affairs of the club ahead of the 2023/23 season.



