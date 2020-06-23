Sports News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Otumfour applauded for retaining Kwame Kyei as Asante Kotoko chairman

The Manhyia Palace’s decision to retain Kwame Kyei as Asante Kotoko’s board chairman has been commended by the president of New Edubiase FC, Abdul Salam Yakubu.



Kwame Kyei’s tenure seemed to have reached the end of the road after Otumfour Osei Tutu II set up an investigative committee to do an assessment of his initial years at the club.



However, based on the recommendation of the committee he was retained while a new board was constituted.



Reacting to this development, Abdul Salam Yakubu said “I was very happy seeing Dr. Kwame Kyei retained as the chairman of the club,” Abdul Salam told Light FM in an interview.



“He has done very well not only with Kotoko but Ghana football. He, single-handedly taking the team to Africa consistently speaks volumes.



“We thank Otumfuo for retaining him. If Kotoko flourishes, it helps us the smaller teams.



Abdul Salam Yakubu believes that if given more time, Kwame Kyei will do great with Asante Kotoko especially if he gets competent people in his management team.



“I think when he is given more time, the team will be great.



“Moreover, a competent person who knows the football philosophy to become the club’s CEO will help matters.



“If Nana Yaw Amponsah will be given the nod, he will simply do the job.

