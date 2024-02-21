Otto as head, Essien as assistant, Kwarasey as goalkeepers' trainer: Rumoured Black Stars technical team

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rumours about the next technical team of the Black Stars continue to swirl in the media space with Otto Addo receiving wide coverage as the leading candidate to replace Chris Hughton.



On Tuesday, February 20, 2024, reports were rife that former Chelsea star, Michael Essien, is under consideration for the assistant coaching role.



The report furthers that Essien has already been sounded about the move and welcomed the approach from the Ghana Football Association to be Otto Addo’s deputy.



Per the speculations, the Ghana Football Association is looking to build a Black Stars technical team dominated by players of the Black Stars teams from 2005 to 2014.



The latest additions to the rumoured names are Asamoah Gyan and Adam Kwarasey who have reportedly been pencilled down by the FA for the team manager and goalkeepers’ trainer roles respectively.



Kwarasey, a member of the 2014 World Cup team is reportedly under consideration for the role which was occupied by the legendary Richard Kingson.



Asamoah Gyan, as per the reports, will be brought in to replace Ameenu Shadow who acted as team manager at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Laryea Kingston, who is currently an assistant coach with the Black Starlets, is also reportedly under consideration as one of the two assistant coaches



Denial by GFA Exco member:



A member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, Frederick Acheampong has expressed shock about the reports flying in the media space over the issue.



“The appointment of the coach does not even stop with the search committee. This is from our level (the Executive Committee). The decision we made was that the search committee should draw up a shortlist of three coaches, so I was surprised to hear that Otto Addo is leading the race as if the search committee is in charge of appointing a coach.



“The search committee is expected to bring three coaches to the Executive Council for further discussions and checks before one person will be chosen amongst the three,” he said in a Kessben FM interview monitored by Footballghana.com.



