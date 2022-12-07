Otto Addo outlines what Black Stars must learn from Uruguay

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Former Ghana coach, Otto Addo has charged the Black Stars to learn valuable lessons from their early exit from the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars exited the group phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after finishing third in a group that had Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea with four points.



However, Otto Addo who supervised the team at the World Cup and resigned shortly after the Ghana's elimination says that the Black Stars must learn to be tough mentally.



“There are some small things we can learn from the Uruguayans, and that includes mentality.



“First, we’ve got to believe in ourselves and be ready for anything. This is what the young players must learn. And with all the talents available, we have to build our mindset,” said the coach during his post-match analysis.



The Borussia Dortmund development coach observed that the Uruguayans were mentally tougher than his team and that resulted in their victory.



“If you take the penalty for instance, and if you watched it closely, you’d realize about six or seven Uruguay players came to defend the second ball (rebound), but with us, nobody was there to take the chance (after goalkeeper Sergio Rochet saved the ball and spilled it back into play).



Otto Addo supervised 12 games in his nine-month stint as Black Stars coach. He won three out of the 12 games, lost five, and drew the remaining four matches which include the doubleheader against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



