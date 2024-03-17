Otto Addo names 26-man squad for Nigeria, Uganda friendlies

Sports News of Sunday, 17 March 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

New Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has named a 26-man squad for Nigeria and Uganda friendlies.



Bolivia-based David Akologo, Nordsjaelland's Ibrahim Osman, France-based Nathaniel Adjei and Diomande Mohammed of Rangers of Scotland, have been named in Ghana’s squad for this month’s international games against Nigeria and Uganda.



The quartet and Asante Kotoko’s Frederick Asare have earned their debut call-ups following exceptional performances with their respective clubs.



The friendly games scheduled for Marrakech, Morocco mark the beginning of a new era under Otto Addo.



Brighton and Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey is back in the squad after recovering from an injury that ruled him out of the Africa Cup of Nations.



Left-back, Patrick Kpozo, winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and midfielder Edmund Addo have also made a return to the team.



Captain Andre Ayew, forward Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Osman Bukari, Samed Abdul Samed and Elisha Owusu have been named in the squad.



Ghana will take on Nigeria on Friday, March 22, before facing Uganda four days later.



