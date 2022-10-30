Otto Addo must ensure Black Stars produce desired results at 2022 World Cup - Kwesi Nyantakyi

Sports News of Sunday, 30 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ex-Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi says it is the responsibility of coach Otto Addo to ensure that Black Stars achieve the desired results at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Black Stars make a return to the tournament after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia and have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.



Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game in Group H on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.



"I think we have some of the best players; you can’t take anything away from [Mohammed] Kudus. Kudus can play in any team in the world, you can’t take anything from Thomas Partey, and you can’t take anything away from Inaki Williams who’s now in the team," Nyantakyi told Joy Sports.



"[Mohammed] Salisu is at the prime of his career. We have some of the best players, the rest of the work now is to manage these players, blend them and ensure that they produce the desired results for us. That is the responsibility of Otto Addo and the management of the FA led by my good friend, Kurt Okraku."



The 2022 FIFA World Cup takes place between November 20 and December 18, 2022.