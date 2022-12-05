Otto Addo mounts spirited defence for under-fire Andre Ayew

Former Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has defended under-fire captain, Andre Dede Ayew amidst the backlash for missing a crucial penalty in Ghana's World Cup defeat to Uruguay.



On Friday, December 2, at the Al Janoub Stadium, Andre Dede Ayew missed a penalty before the Black Stars conceded two goals against Uruguay which ended Ghana's campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Andre Ayew has been heavily criticized and has been blamed for Ghana's elimination.



However, Otto Addo who resigned from his post less than an hour after Ghana's defeat has jumped to the defense of the former West Ham United player, stating that Ghana wouldn't have qualified for the World Cup if not for Andre Ayew.



Otto Addo shared a picture of Andre Ayew's penalty goal against South Africa in the group stage of qualifiers for the World Cup to back his assertion.



"Nobody should forget.. we wouldn't have been there with you. You scored so many goals for us and still a legend and a hero. We will get stronger from this," Otto Addo wrote on his social media page.



Meanwhile, Andre Ayew revealed after the game that his daughter who collapsed during the game is recuperating and on her way to full recovery.





We wouldn't have qualified for World Cup with you - Otto Addo defends Andre Ayew pic.twitter.com/byVL45mK9R