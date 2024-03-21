Otto Addo knows my decision - Ivorian midfielder Mohammed Diomande reacts to Black Stars call-up

Sports News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Mohamed Diomande, the Ivorian midfielder who was named in the Black Stars squad for the friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda, has shared a coy message on social media regarding the attempt by the Ghana Football Association to have him commit his international career to Ghana.



In a post via Instagram on Thursday, March 21, 2024, the Right To Dream Academy product expressed gratitude to God for the strides he has made in his career which has seen him play for Scottish side, Rangers FC, and being courted by Ghana.



He, however, fell short of confirming or rejecting the call-up, albeit a disclosure that he has communicated his decision to Black Stars coach, Otto Addo.



“I am really grateful to ALLAH for having achieved part of this dream; that of becoming a professional footballer, it remains the other part; that of joining the national team and also making my parents proud.



“In addition, I am equally aware of the interest in my host country Ghana, where I have spent more than 7 years of my life training as a footballer.



“However, a lot has been said, but I am in direct contact with the manager concerning my decision, and it is he who holds the real information about my choice,” he said.



Diomande, who is a full Ivorian, is eligible to play for Ghana, having spent a significant chunk of his life in the country, having trained at the Right to Dream Academy.



He was named in Otto Addo’s 26-man squad for the games against Nigeria and Uganda on March 22 and March 26 respectively at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.



Diomande is likely to accept an invitation from Ivory Coast, who have included him in their latest Under-23 squad for their upcoming game against France.



Another player also likely to pull out of the squad is goalkeeper, David Akologo, who is already in the camp of Bolivia.











