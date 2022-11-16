Otto Addo is 'not the right coach' to take Ghana to the tournament - Osei Kwaku Palmer

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Wilfred Osei Kwaku, the owner of Tema Youth Football Club, says coach Otto Addo is not fit to lead Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Coach Addo has come under immense pressure following the release of his final squad for the global showpiece.



The 47-year-old dropped several notable players, including in-form Joseph Paintsil, Jeffery Schlupp, and Majeed Ashimeru has been criticised since then.



"Coach Otto Addo is not the right coach to take us to the World Cup," Wilfred Osei Kwaku told Asempa FM.



The Black Stars, who are the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, have been drawn into Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2, respectively.



The Black Stars held their first training session on Tuesday evening in Abu Dhabi ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.



25 players were put through their paces by coach Otto Addo, including Alexander Djiku and Kamal Deen Sulemana who arrived earlier on Tuesday to join the rest of the team.



The players include, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Danlad Ibrahim, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Nurudeen Abdul Manaf, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Denis Odoi, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Alidu Seidu, Salis Abdul Samed, Elisha Owusu, Kamal Sowah, Antoine Semenyo, Tariq Lamptey, Osman Bukari, Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Alexander Djiku, and Kamaldeen Sulemana.



The team will stay in the capital of the United Arab Emirates for four days, where they will play an international friendly against Switzerland at the Baniyas club stadium on Thursday, November 17, 2022.



Ghana secured a 4th FIFA World Cup tournament, having participated in 2006, 2010, and 2014 in Germany, South Africa, and Brazil, after drawing 1-1 against Nigeria in the return leg of the final play-offs at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja to seal qualification on the away goals rule.



The 2022 FIFA World Cup takes place between November 20 and December 18, 2022.



Only three teams from the continent have ever progressed to the quarterfinals: Cameroon in 1990; Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.



Ghana will be hoping to progress from the group stage at this year's tournament.