Otto Addo includes Joseph Paintsil in provisional squad for World Cup after public outcry

Sports News of Monday, 31 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Genk winger Joseph Paintsil has confirmed that he has been included in Ghana’s preliminary squad for the 2022 World Cup.



Paintsil is quoted by Belgian news outlet voetbalkrant.com. to have said that he has been invited for the pre-tournament camping.



He disclosed that the squad will be made official in the coming days and that he is going to work hard to be included in the final 26-man squad for the World Cup.



“I am in the pre-selection. I hope to be among the 26 in the final selection. It will be announced within a week or so,” he said.



Joseph Paintsil was in imperious form over the weekend as he scored and assisted Genk in their game against KV Mechelen.



Paintsil emerged Man of the Match as he was instrumental in his side's 3-1 thumping of their opponents to stay top of the Belgian league.



Reacting to his performance, Joseph Paintsil noted with optimism that his club form will help him offer more to the Black Stars.



He said, “my goal and my assist may also be important with a view to the World Cup.”



The winger has been involved in ten goals this season, scoring six and assisting four in all competitions for Genk.



Ghana have been drawn in Group H of the World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.