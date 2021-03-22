Otto Addo helped me improve at Dortmund - England star Jude Bellingham

Sports News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

English teenage sensation Jude Bellingham has revealed that former Ghana player Otto Addo helped him to improve when he first came to Dortmund.



The 17-year-old signed for the German club during the 2020 summer transition window and has been impressive when called upon.



He explained that the teachings of Addo, who was a Dortmund player during his football days, has helped him and other young players.



“The way they integrate young players into the first-team squad is next level. There is not a club in Europe that does it quite like them. The way they are pushed and can also be reeled back in," he told Guardian.



They can review your performances. There is a person there for every player, especially Otto [Addo, the former Dortmund and Ghana striker], who has worked with the young players. He is great. Everyone has that support system to work for their chance in the first team,” he concluded.



