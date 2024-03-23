Otto Addo heaps praise on Abdul Salis Samed for performance against Nigeria

Sports News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has singled out midfielder, Abdul Salis Samed for praises following his performance against Nigeria in the friendly on Friday.



The RC Lens midfielder was one of Ghana's brightest spots as the Black Stars lost 2-1 to Nigeria in Morocco.



Despite the defeat, Otto Addo was impressed with the performance of his players, especially Samed.



"The way Abdul Salis was running and how he controlled the game was impressive. But all the others did well too. To hold them with ten men in their half and pin them was a massive thing. We had good possessions; we helped and supported each other in the right timing, especially Abdul Salis," he said after the game.



"When they pressed us, he went into the right spots to get out of the pressure and from there also we created danger with Jordan, with Semenyo.



"The wing-backs also in the second half were good, with Tariq (Lamptey) and Ebenezer (Annan) and it was good. Ernest Nuamah you can’t take the ball from him, he was difficult to catch, at the end we could have created a little more if we were lucky and Antoine Semenyo scored the equalizer with the chance he had with the header, then maybe we get a point but in the end we lost."



Ghana will next face Uganda on Tuesday as part of preparations for June's World Cup qualifiers.