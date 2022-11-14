Otto Addo forced to make late changes with less than 24-hours to name final 26-man squad

Sports News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana coach, Otto Addo is set to make late changes in his squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Addo, 44, is scheduled to announce the Black Stars' final 26-man squad for the Mundial having released a 55-man provisional squad last week.



With less than 24 hours to name the squad, key players have suffered an injury that has ruled them out of the World Cup.



Charlton Athletic goalkeeper and Ghana's first choice, Jojo Wollacott has been ruled out of the tournament after picking up an injury on Saturday.



The 25-year-old suffered a finger injury against Burton Albion and club insiders have told Footballghana.com that the former Swondown Twon goalkeeper will miss the Mundial.



Orlando Pirate goalkeeper, Richard Ofori is also set to miss the tournament in the Asian country with an injury.



The injury was confirmed by Pirates as the team prepared to play arch-rival Kaizer Chiefs in the semifinals of this season’s Black Label Cup tournament.



Ofori is one of three Orlando Pirates players on the team’s injury list with the other two being defenders Thabiso Monyane and Innocent Maela.



However, a club source speaking to Footballghana.com confirmed the former Wa All Stars goalie will miss the tournament.



Real Mallorca midfielder, Baba Iddrisu has also been ruled out of the tournament.



The dynamic midfielder suffered an injury against Athletico Madrid on Thursday and after several scans conducted, the 25-year-old has been ruled out of the tournament, a club insider told Footballghana.com.



Otto Addo is now set to make late changes in his squad as he prepares to officially release the list on Monday morning.



Ghana will open camp in Abu Dhabi and will take on Switzerland on November 17 before flying to Doha for the tournament on November 19.



Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.



The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.