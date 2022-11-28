Otto Addo becomes first Ghanaian coach to win a match at the World Cup

Sports News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Coach Otto Addo became the first Ghanaian coach to win a match at the World Cup after the Black Stars beat South Korea 3-2 at the Education City Stadium.



Ghana's four previous wins at the World Cup were under Serbian coaches Ratomir Dukovic and Milovan Rajevac who won two matches each with the Black Stars.



Ratomir Dukovic led Ghana to beat the Czech Republic and USA at the 2006 World Cup while Milovan Rajevac guided Ghana to beat Serbia and USA at the 2010 World Cup



Coach Kwesi Appiah who was the first Ghanaian coach to lead Ghana to a World Cup tournament failed to win a match at the 2014 World Cup.



The victory which was the first for a Ghanaian coach was also the first time Ghana had scored 3 goals at the World Cup tournament.



Mohammed Kudus who was one of the best Ghanaian players on the pitch scored twice in the game to give Ghana the win.



Mohammed Salisu scored the first goal for the Black Stars with a cross from Jordan in the 24th minute from a corner kick.



Cho Gue-sung scored twice in the game to cancel Ghana's double in the first half.



