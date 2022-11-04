Otto Addo announces 55-man provisional squad for 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has named a 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar.



The squad announced on Friday has usual faces such as Thomas Partey, Andre Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, and Daniel Amartey among others.



Three local players, two from Hearts of Oak and one from Asante Kotoko made the shortlist.



The Hearts of Oak contingent are Dennis Korsah and Afriyie Barnieh while Kotoko is represented by Ibrahim Danlad.



Mubarak Wakaso, Richmond Boakye Yiadom, Kassim Nuhu and Caleb Ekuban are some of the big-name returnees in the squad.



The squad will be pruned down to 26 a week to the World Cup.



Ghana are in Group H and will come up against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



