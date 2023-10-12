Otto Addo, Michael Essien, others grace Right to Dream unveiling in Egypt

Sports News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Former Ghanaian internationals Otto Addo, Michael Essien and Derek Boateng were part of the special guests who graced the grand opening of the Right to Dream Academy in Egypt on Thursday, October 12, 2023.



Essien, Otto Addo and Derek Boateng all played for the Black Stars of Ghana during the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.



Through the investment of the Mansour Group, the newly established football academy based in Badya, Cairo has cutting-edge facilities, residential and educational buildings which will offer aspiring young talents from Egypt an opportunity to unlock their potential on and off the pitch.



The Right to Dream uses holistic approach to ensure student-athletes between the ages of 10-16 receive a well-rounded education alongside their football development.



The Academy has produced top players who are excelling in their various clubs across the world.



Notable among these products are Mohammed Kudus, Kamal Sowah, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, and Ibrahim Sadiq.



Right to Dream now operates in Ghana, Denmark, USA and Egypt.







