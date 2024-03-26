Otto Addo, Dede Ayew trend after Ghana’s 2-2 draw with Uganda

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024
Black Stars coach Otto Addo and captain, Andre Dede Ayew have come under criticism again after the Black Stars drew 2-2 with Uganda in a friendly match on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at the Stade Marrakech in Morocco.
Although Dede Ayew came to play the last 12 minutes of action in the match, he has become one of the most talked about subjects of the match.
Prior to his introduction, Ghana was leading by 2-1 in the match, however, the Black Stars conceded a late scrappy goal, which the referee allowed to stand despite the struggle for the ball in the process.
Defender Jerome Opoku scored the opener in the game as early as the 6th minute when he headed in a cross from Jordan Ayew.
Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala levelled up for Uganda to make it 1-1 from a penalty kick.
But Ghana regained the lead in the 26th minute when Captain Jordan Ayew calmly converted a penalty awarded.
In the 82nd minute, Shaban Muhammad capitalized on a scramble in Ghana's box, slotting the ball home to level the score at 2-2.
Since his reappointment as Ghana coach, Otto Addo has failed to win a match in his first two games.
The Black Stars previously lost 2-1 to Nigeria and have now drawn 2-2 with Uganda.
Otto Addo thinks say he be Josè Mourinho so he’s back at black stars for the second time but it won’t work— hafiz yelemana jnr (@HafizJnr) March 26, 2024
Dede Ayew came to kill the game and destroy pic.twitter.com/OcWiGpf1vu— Zekay- Ⓐmasaman (@zekayvibes) March 26, 2024
Bringing back Chris Hughton student Otto Addo is looking like a bad idea already— Black Star (@EG47651821) March 26, 2024
Dede Ayew again??????????? pic.twitter.com/8c9b1ezMYx— Abass SARIKI (@moneyoverpeace) March 26, 2024
I can see some progress with Otto Addo. His tactics are visible. Lets give him time and a good environment to work.— thisisjoey (@thisisjoey3) March 26, 2024
Dede Ayew why????????? pic.twitter.com/wpBknngdth— Don (@Opresii) March 26, 2024
In 2024 Dede Ayew is still playing more minutes than 19 year old Ibrahim Osman and Osman Bukari— Listowel Mensah (@Listo_Mens) March 26, 2024
He comes on and it’s 2-2 ????
Let’s give Otto Addo sometime and he may come good.— Emmanuel Amuzu (@amuzu_1) March 26, 2024
The FA needs to start looking at measures that will reunite the team with the fans. There is still a disconnect.
Francis Abu isn't a bad midfielder but Otto Addo get us number 8 and proper center forward— Mickey Andoh (@akurabonsam1) March 26, 2024
How many times have we conceded when Dede Ayew is introduced into the game?— Jude Duncan (@mensaduncan) March 26, 2024
This is becoming embarrassing and he’s rewriting his legacy. Won’t make for pleasant reading when he finally leaves.
Otto Addo should by now know his style & tactics and the players that fit in especially when he knows these players and have coached them before. pic.twitter.com/5YQbP2JYJB— Qwabena Ampofo (@Q_Ampofo) March 26, 2024
● Black Stars was leading 2-1 vs. Uganda.— Mirpuri ????♓???????? (@InterBoyGH) March 26, 2024
● Andre Ayew came on for goalscorer Jordan Ayew in the 78th minute.
● Uganda scored the equaliser in the 82nd minute.
Otto Addo, please be bold and retire some old and/or ineffective players from the team. Let's rebuild properly!!!
If you're winning, it's best not to bring Dede Ayew onto the field. Somehow, he always manages to ruin it. There was a Ugandan player right in front of him, and the cross ended up reaching that player instead of Dede Ayew who was right beside him.— AREABOY GHMUGABE ???? (@yesemewonyansa) March 26, 2024
Bro stood there just like that. pic.twitter.com/HJTlj0eOGu
Why is everyone calling Dede Ayew LANDLORD????. #XGhana #Ghana ???????? pic.twitter.com/LTKHo1muCM— ???? Ghana ???????? (@xghana_) March 26, 2024
What has Dede Ayew done again?— Nungua Cardi B???? (@ellyserwaaa) March 26, 2024
Otto #Addo first and second coming as @GhanaBlackstars head coach (4 matches ???? african teams, 3 draws , 1 defeat 0 win). pic.twitter.com/P6aYBUvzCb— M.C MALIK (@MCMalik19) March 26, 2024
The problem is not the Otto Addo but the players.— DOGO (@TylerAva2) March 26, 2024
Most of need to stay away off black stars.
I feel so bad for Dede Ayew now, Man is doing all he can at the very peak of his career, but it's just not what it used to be pic.twitter.com/1fuh0LlImu— Chief Seidu Adamu ???????? (@Chiefseiduadamu) March 26, 2024
Black stars were winning and they brought on Dede Ayew????????— Your favorite male … Nurse???? (@BabaAtumpan) March 26, 2024
I talk say if Dede Ayew come noor them go score— PILATO BRANDS ???? ???? (@KofiSelorm9) March 26, 2024
Dede Ayew comes on, we concede. Like clockwork.— Jude Duncan (@mensaduncan) March 26, 2024
