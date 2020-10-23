Sports News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Oti Region gets 8000-capacity Youth Resource Centre

Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah

The Oti Region has become the first of the six-newly created regions to benefit from the government's 'One-Region-One-Youth-Resource-Centre' initiative.



This is after the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah jointly cut sod for the construction of an 8000-seater capacity Youth Resource Centre in Dambai on Thursday, October 22,2020.



The Dambai Youth Resource Centre takes to eleven the number of multi-purpose sports facilities being constructed across the country with more expected in the coming days.



Addressing a gathering of chiefs, elders and residents of Dambai and its environs, Isaac Kwame Asiamah extolled the impressive record of the Akufo-Addo administration in the sporting sector.



He noted that the resource centre is one of many projects being undertaken by the government in the Oti Region and urged the people to reward the works of the government with massive votes in the upcoming elections.



"The Akufo-Addo government is determined to develop and renovate all sporting facilties in the country. Since we assumed power, we have refurbished various sporting facilities in the country. The Accra Sports Stadium, Baba Yara, Essipong have been renovated. We are committed to the development of sports and that is why we have invested heavily into it".



"All the new regions will also get resource centres. I want you all to vote for Nana Akufo-Addo on December 7 so that he continues the good work. Vote for the MP too", he told the crowd.



President Nana Akufo-Addo said that he has been faithful to the people of Oti Region and deserved more votes from them.



He made allusions that unlike the NDC which has badly treated the region, the New Patriotic Party has delivered on its promise to the people.



"The umbrella hasn't done anything for you so its time you vote massively for the elephant. Jospong has partnered with government to erect waste treatment plants across the country and they are bringing one here. These works are being done to curb the spread of sickness. I'm appealing to you all to vote boom boom for the NPP on December 7".



Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the CEO of Jospong Group assured the people of quality work by his outfit. He added that the two projects (e-waste plant and youth resource centre) were going to be done expeditiously to meet the deadline set by government.



"The President has ordered us complete the facility in the nearest possible time and i want to assure you we have alligned things in the right place for the quick completion of construction works" he noted.

