Sports News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Oti Akenteng is set to join Asante Kotoko as Technical Director - Reports

Former Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Oti Akenteng

Oti Akenteng, the former Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, is set to join Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko according to multiple reports.



The reports have indicated that the newly appointed CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, wants to appoint Oti Akenteng as part of his efforts to make changes at the club.



He sees Akenteng as a very experienced man who has proven to be a huge asset to the club as they seek to improve and develop their playing style ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign.



Akenteng's contract with the GFA ended earlier this year and has been out of work since then.



The Ghana Football Association is still searching for his replacement.



It remains to be seen when the appointment will be made official.

