Osman on target for Nordjaelland in win over FC Copenhagen

Sports News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Ibrahim Osman delivered an outstanding performance to help Nordjaelland secure victory over FC Copenhagen in the Danish top-flight on Sunday.



The Black Stars new boy lasted 88 minutes as his outfit cruised to a 2-1 home win over their opponent in the much-anticipated encounter.



The Brighton-bound winger opened the floodgate for his side at the Right to Dream Park after 22 minutes into the game before Marcus Ingvartsen doubled the advantage for the host. Nordjaelland went to the halftime break with the advantage.



After recess, the visitor pulled one back through Orri Oskarsson, two minutes into the second half of the much-anticipated game, and with no additional goal, Nordjaelland cruised to victory to merit the three maximum points at stake.



The 19-year-old has been impressive for Nordjaelland after returning from the March international break, scoring one goal and providing one assist.



This season, Osman, who is set to join Brighton in the summer, has racked up six goals and provided five assists in 34 games across competitions.



Ibrahim Osman debuted for the Black Stars during the March international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.



He had some minutes in both games as the Black Stars succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Nigeria and also played out a 2-2 draw against Uganda.