Osman Ibrahim signs 2-year contract extension deal with Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Asante Kotoko striker, Osman Ibrahim has signed a two-year contract extension deal with the Porcupine Warriors according to reports.



In the truncated league campaign in the last term, Osman Ibrahim was sent out on loan to play for King Faisal Football Club.



Displaying impressive form for the team, the forward earned applause from fans with Asante Kotoko being forced to retain him for the ongoing 2020/2021 football season.



Although injuries have set him back this season, Osman Ibrahim has managed to prove that he has what it takes to play for the Reds.



His impressive performances for the Kumasi-based outfit have earned him a contract extension deal.



Today, sources have confirmed that the forward has inked a new 2-year-deal and will hence continue with Asante Kotoko for the next couple of years.