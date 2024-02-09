Osman Ibrahim faces possible disciplinary action for alleged agent violation

Sports News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian young talent, Osman Ibrahim, could be facing disciplinary sanctions for reportedly violating the regulations of the Danish Football Association concerning football agents.



The specific regulation in question is Circular 125, under point 13.



The 19-year-old forward, currently in negotiations with Brighton & Hove Albion, is said to have enlisted the services of agent Mitch Bakkovens and the British agency Unique Sports, led by Will Salthouse.



This move has raised concerns as Ibrahim is still under contract with his existing agent, Darryl Powell, with an agreement stipulating Powell's representation until December 1, 2024.



Reports from Denmark suggest that this choice could lead to disciplinary action against Osman Ibrahim. According to the Danish Football Association's regulations on football agents, Circular 125, under point 13, violations may result in disciplinary sanctions such as disapproval or warning, a fine, or suspension.



The Danish Football Association is currently investigating the matter, and if Osman Ibrahim is found to have breached the regulation, he may face sanctions.



The young forward, eager to elevate his career, has recently completed a move to Brighton, where he is set to commence his duties in the upcoming summer.



Ibrahim will be hoping to avoid any disciplinary consequences as he strives to make progress in his career.