Osman Haqi scores for Bodrumspor in heavy win over Umraniyespor

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian young forward Osman Haqi scored his first goal for Bodrumspor in the TFF First League after playing 81 minutes in 3 games for the Bodrum bases team.



Ali Aytemur started the scoring for the home side after only 21 minutes of play against Umraniyespor.



Burak Coban added a second six minutes later to double the lead for Bodrumspor.



Gokdeniz Bayrakdar made it 3-0 in the 37th minute as the home side went into the break with a huge advantage.



The Ghanaian forward came off the bench on the 63rd minute and scored his side 4th goal on the 89th minute after attempting only two shots in the game.



After losing their first two games, Bodrumspor has now recorded two straight victories.



The 21-year-old Ghanaian forward transferred from Yeni Malatyspor to the Bodrum-based team before the start of the current campaign on a 4-year contract following a season-long loan at Rizespor.



Bodrumspor sit 6th while Umraniyespor are 17th on the table of the Turkish second tier.