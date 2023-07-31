Osman Bukari stars with goal and assist to inspire Red Star Belgrade to big win

Sports News of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Osman Bukari was a star for Red Star Belgrade on Sunday evening when the 2023/24 Serbian Superliga season commenced.



The forward started for his team in the clash against Vojvodina staged at the home grounds of the defending league champions.



Following a bright start to the game, Jean-Philippe Krasso scored to open the scoring for Red Star Belgrade.



Before the first half break, an own goal from Radomir Milosavljević saw the home team doubling their lead.



After recess, Jean-Philippe Krasso got his second goal in the 51st minute as Vojvodina trailed by three goals.



From there on, Ghana’s Osman Bukari put on a show as he provided an assist for Vladimir Lucic to score in the 70th minute before getting his name on the scoresheet 10 minutes later to seal a thumping 5-0 win for Red Star Belgrade at the end of the 90 minutes.



The pacey forward has started off from where he finished last season and looks set to play a key role for his team this season as well.