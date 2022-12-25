Osman Bukari speaks about his love for Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Sunday, 25 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars winger, Osman Bukari has revealed his affection for Ghanaian top-flight side, Asante Kotoko.



The Red Star Belgrade star, who started at Accra Lions in an interview with Nkawkaw-based Agoo FM disclosed that he is a fan of Kotoko.



The winger who has reiterated his desire to return to the Ghana Premier League says he would like to play for either Accra Lions or Kotoko before hanging his boots.



“I would like to return to play in the Ghana Premier League before I call it a quit. I will play for Accra Lions again provided they are in the GPL before I retire but Kotoko is an alternative. I’m a huge fan of Kotoko.”



The Red Star Belgrade winger was part of the 26 players that represented Ghana at the mundial, where the Black Stars bow out at the group stage.