Osman Bukari shines with assist in Red Star Belgrade's thrilling league victory

Sports News of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari played a crucial role in Red Star Belgrade's 3-2 win over Partizan Beograd in the Serbian Superliga on Saturday, April 20, 2024.



Bukari, who started the game, provided an assist in the 89th minute to help his team secure the victory in a match that went into additional time.



The game, held at the Stadion Rajko Mitic, saw Bukari lasting 90 + 11 minutes on the field. His compatriot, Leonard Owusu, also started for Partizan Beograd and played the entire game.



The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, with Partizan Beograd taking the lead in the 11th minute through Samed Baždar, assisted by Arandel Stojković. However, Red Star Belgrade managed to equalize in the 16th minute with a goal from Guelor Kanga.



The second half was equally intense, with Xander Severina giving Partizan Beograd the lead again in the 56th minute. But Red Star Belgrade fought back, with Cherif Ndiaye scoring the equalizer in the 89th minute. The decisive moment came when Bukari provided the assist for Ndiaye's goal, demonstrating his class and skill.



The game went into additional time, and Aleksandar Katai scored the winning goal for Red Star Belgrade in the 90th +9 minute.



Bukari has made 25 appearances, scored seven goals, and given six assists in the Serbian Superliga this season.