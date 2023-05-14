Osman Bukari scores in Red Star Belgrade's 2-1 win against FK Vojvodina

Sports News of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari scored in Red Star Belgrade's 2-1 win against FK Vojvodina in the Serbian Superliga on Saturday.



Red Stars threatened on two occasions from the start of the match with shots from a distance.



First Mitrović shot at Carević in the fourth minute, only for Rakonjac to shoot just past the post, but all these attempts were a preparation for a masterpiece by Osman Bukari.



In the ninth minute, Red Star Belgrade executed an excellent counterattack, and Katai supplied a fast-footed Osman Bukari who got out to the right side, set himself on the stronger leg, and smashed Tsarević's net.



The visitors equalized in the 57th minute, Yves Baraj scored with a header, just after entering the game.



Red Star Belgrade's persistence paid off in added time. Kings Kangwa scored the winning goal brilliantly from the edge of the penalty area to make it 2-1.



Osman Bukari played full throttle against FK Vojvodina.