Osman Bukari scores for Red Star Belgrade in defeat to Manchester City

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In match day one of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League at the Etihad Stadium, Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari scored a goal for Red Star Belgrade against Manchester City.



On the stroke of halftime, Bukari capitalized on an opportunity created by Mirko Ivanic's pass through the City defense, striking the ball past goalkeeper Ederson to open the scoring.



Initially, the goal was disallowed due to an offside call, but upon review, the decision was overturned. This left the European champions trailing by a goal as they headed into halftime.



In the second half, Julian Alvarez swiftly responded, leveling the score just two minutes in. Alvarez continued his performance, scoring a second goal at the hour mark, giving City the lead.



Rodri delivered the final blow in the 73rd minute, securing a third goal for Pep Guardiola’s squad. With this goal, Manchester City, the reigning champions, sealed their victory with a 3-1 scoreline.



Despite Osman Bukari's effort to open the scoring, it was Manchester City's precision and determination that ultimately prevailed in this UEFA Champions League encounter.