Osman Bukari scores a brace to help Red Star Belgrade to beat Vojvodina 2-1

Sports News of Sunday, 26 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Osman Bukari scored twice on Saturday afternoon to propel Red Star Belgrade to defeat Vojvodina 2-1 away from home.



The talented youngster started for his team in a Week 15 game of the 2023/24 Serbian Superliga campaign.



Following a very good start to the game by Red Star Belgrade, the team managed to take the lead in the 3rd minute thanks to a strike from Ghana forward Osman Bukari.



Unfortunately, Red Star Belgrade could not build on the momentum after the goal.



This allowed Vojvodina to grow into the game as the hosts equalised through Radomir Milosavlje in the 12th minute to restore parity to the game.



Later in the 27th minute of the first half, Osman Bukari settled the contest with a fantastic finish to seal a 2-1 win for Red Star Belgrade at the end of the 90 minutes.



Courtesy of his two goals today, Osman Bukari now has five goals and three assists after making 12 appearances in the Serbian Superliga since the 2023/24 campaign commenced.