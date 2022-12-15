Osman Bukari reacts to Otto Addo's exit as Black Stars coach

Sports News of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Osman Bukari has reacted to the departure of Otto Addo as Black Stars coach following Ghana’s early exit from the 2022 World Cup.



The Germany-based trainer stepped down after Ghana's exit at the Mundial in Qatar to continue his role as talent development coach of Borussia Dortmund.



Speaking to BYT Sports TV, Bukari, who made the Black Stars squad for the World Cup expressed displeasure about the exit of Otto Addo.



“We are okay but some of us feel sad about his departure. It is part of the game, so if he has decided to leave for a different trainer to continue, it’s his decision and must be respected. We just have to continue to build the team”



The winger registered his name on the scoresheet when Ghana lost 3-2 to Portugal in the World Cup opening game.



Since making his debut for the national team, he has racked up two goals for the four-time African Champions.



The Black Stars were eliminated after the first round of the tournament following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay.



After defeating South Korea in their second group game, the Black Stars needed a draw or win against Uruguay to advance to the last 16 stage.



But the team failed to negotiate for points against their ‘enemies’ Uruguay.



Ghana made a strong start to the game, but fell apart after captain Andre Ayew missed a penalty in the 21st minute, a repeat of what happened in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.