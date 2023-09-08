You are here: HomeSports2023 09 08Article 1840466

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Osman Bukari reacts to Black Stars hard-fought win over CAR

Ghana international Osman Bukari has reacted to the Black Stars' hard-fought win over Central Africa Republic during the final round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Red Star Belgrade winger was handed a start in the highly competitive clash played at the Baba Yara Stadium, where Ghana cruised to a 2-1 win over their opponent.

The West Africa powerhouse made their home advantage count after coming from a goal down to snatch victory over their opponent on Thursday.

Prior to the game, Ghana needed just a point to secure Afcon qualification but Wild Beasts needed a win at all cost to book a place at the continental showpiece set for January 2024.

In the bid to upset Ghana, the visitors went on to open the scoring in the first half but Mohammed Kudus restored parity after converting a nice free-kick for Ghana as both teams went to recess with a goal apiece.

A spirited performance in the second half propelled the Black Stars to grab the match winner through youngster Ernest Nuamah as Ghana secured a 2-1 win on home turf

‘We did it guys. Thank you Kumasi, thank you Ghana for the support!” he tweeted

The Black Stars returned to Accra on Thursday night and will begin immediate preparations for the friendly against Liberia.

Ghana are chasing a first Africa Cup of Nations title since last winning the tournament in 1982. The Black Stars have been close three times, reaching the finals in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

