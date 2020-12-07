Sports News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Osman Bukari on target in KAA Gent defeat to KV Oostende

Osman opened the scoring for KAA Gent in their 2-1 defeat at KV Oostende in the Belgium Pro League

Ghanaian forward Osman opened the scoring for KAA Gent in their 2-1 defeat at KV Oostende in the Belgium Pro League on Sunday.



The 22-year-old took just five minutes to put the visitors in front until the end of the first half.



However, the home side pulled parity through Makhtar Gueye in the 61st minute before Fashion Sakala scored the match from the spot-kick.



French-born Ghanaian midfielder Elisha Owusu was adjudged to have handled the ball, leading to the resultant penalty kick.



Bukari, who is a Ghanaian youth international has scored two goals assists in nine games so far in the Belgium top-flight.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.