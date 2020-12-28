Sports News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Osman Bukari named amongst best dribblers in Belgium Pro League

Ghana international Osman Bukari

Ghanaian winger, Osman Bukari has been named amongst the best dribblers in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League at the end of the first round of the 2020/2021 football season.



The pacey forward joined KAA Gent in the summer transfer window in a deal that saw him moved from Slovak top-flight club AS Trencin.



Since his arrival in Belgium, his speed has been a constant worry to defenders as he continues to play a key role for his team to pick up points.



With the first half of the season coming to an end over the past weekend, Osman Bukari has been identified as one of the best wingers in the Jupiler Pro League according to voetbalprimeur.be.



The youngster is joined by Gianni Bruno (Zulte Waregem), Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge), Ali Gholizadeh (Sporting Charleroi), Junya Ito ( KRC Genk), Koji Miyoshi (Royal Antwerp FC), and Anthony Musaba (Cercle Brugge), as the wingers that excelled in the first half of the season in the Belgian top-flight league.



This season, Osman Bukari has featured in 14 matches for KAA Gent and has three goals to his name, a tally he will be keen on improving in the second round.





